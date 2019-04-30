|
Janice M. (Sacco) Tucker, age 69, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, in the comfort of her loving family. Janice was born in Boston, to the late Joseph A. and Grace (Simonelli) Sacco. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy in Milton, Class of 1968. She later attended Quincy College. Janice had lived in East Bridgewater for four years, previously in Quincy for over fifty years. She was employed for twenty-seven years in Quincy as Home Ownership Director for NeighborWorks America, formerly Quincy Neighborhood Housing. Janice was a talented cook and was dedicated to her family, especially to her children and cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for forty-six years of Arthur W. Tucker. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Tucker and his wife Christine of East Bridgewater, Nina M. Tucker and her fiance Steven F. Davis of Milton. Loving grandmother of Grace, Marianna, and Gabriella. Janice is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 p.m. At the request of the family, interment will be private. For those who wish, donations in Janices memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019