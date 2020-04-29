|
Janice R. "Honey" (Lazzaro) Tracey, of Holbrook, passed away on April 7, 2020, at the age of 77. Born in Boston, to the late George and Regina (Paul) Lazzaro, Honey graduated from South Boston High School. S he worked as a banquet waitress at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston for over 40 years. Honey enjoyed playing card games with her sisters and taking trips to Foxwoods Casino. She was a former member of the Braintree Moose Family Center and the Red Hat Club. Honey loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially by the pool. Family was everything to her, and she was happiest surrounded by them all. Honey was a kind and loving woman, who will be truly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late James L. Tracey, Jr. Loving mother of Gina Yiannousas and her husband Vinny of Holbrook, James L. Tracey, III and his wife Lisa of Abington, Joseph Tracey and his wife Carol of Holbrook, John Tracey of Abington, Jayson Tracey and his wife Lisa of Avon and Jeffrey Tracey and his wife Leeanne of Avon. Devoted sister of Claire Williams and her husband Clarence of Weymouth, Paula Maccini of Falmouth and the late Dolores Andrews and Jean Burnes. Sister-in-law of Marlene MacEachren and her husband Paul of Braintree and the late George Tracey and Muriel Tracey. Honey is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In light of the current restrictions placed on such events, a funeral Mass, burial and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020