Janice Roessel 76, of Plymouth, passed away at home on November 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Beatrice (Santos) and Ernest Furtado. Janice attended Plymouth schools and graduated from Plymouth High School. After graduating from high school, she worked for many years as a baker and she loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She was a wonderful gardener. She was the quintessential homemaker, taking care of her home and making the things that were in it. She loved her family more than anything. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Roger as well as her son, Richard Ricardo. She is survived by her children; Robin Vivona and Wayne Botelho of Plymouth, and Patricia and John Rego of Plymouth. She leaves behind her grandchildren; Nicole and Michael Clark, Corey and Haley Rego, Nicholas Vivona, Kayla Vivona, Michael St. James, Kaitlynn Fisher and Richard Ricardo; as well as her great granddaughters, Madison Manns and Brooklyn Rego. She is survived by her sisters, Gwen Littlefield and Diane Grennell. Janice leaves behind many sweet friends who loved her dearly, including her best friend Judy Wagner. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 23, from 4-7p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow at Plymouth Co. Memorial Park. To send an online condolence please go to www.bartlett1620.com