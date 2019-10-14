|
Janice T. (Trombly) Studley, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Kerry Studley, she was the loving mother of Michael and his wife April and Christopher and his wife Kerrie; cherished grandmother of Madison, Halle, Jake, Julia, and Autumn; dear sister of June Wellington and Fred Trombly. Janice, born in Whitman, was the second of 3 children of the late Fred and Lillian (Owen) Trombly. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Kerry Studley of Marshfield and together they raised their two sons and proudly watched them each marry wonderful women and raise beautiful families of their own. Janice had a flair for gardening, loved to cook, and was a friend to nature and animals of every kind. She was a dedicated, loyal employee who took great pride in her work. She would be honored by the incredible words of praise recently shared by her employer. Above all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. Janice adored her 5 grandchildren. Being called Grammy was music to her ears. A big hug when they came through the door, a kiss goodbye when it was time to go and a "Hi Grammy" phone call on a random weeknight were highlights of her days. She loved each of them as much as any Grammy could, and then some. After being apart from her beloved husband Kerry for 16 years, her family trusts that she has returned to his loving arms and is by his side. They take comfort knowing that Janice died peacefully in the home they built together, hammering side-by-side every board and nail. That home has stood strong all these years, keeping her warm and safe, until they could be reunited. Even though her time on earth is done, and her special hugs and kisses will be missed, their love and memories of Janice will never fade. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019