Janis E. Behning, age 61, of Hanson, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center. Janis was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Weymouth. She was a graduate of Weymouth North High School, Class of 1977, and supplemented her degree with business courses over the years. She lived in Hanson for twenty-five years, previously in Weymouth. Janis was employed as a computer technical administrator for the former Bank of Boston for many years. Her great communicative skills led her to many sales and marketing positions in which she excelled. Janis enjoyed games of chance, sports, and was an avid New England Patriots fan. She was known as the keeper of family history. Janis cherished her simple life and nourished her soul on the shores of Oldham Pond in Pine Grove. Beloved daughter of the late Glenn L. and Elizabeth J. 'Betty' (Maver) Behning. Devoted sister of Christian D. Behning and his wife Leonor of Plymouth, Bruce A. Behning and his wife Judith of Hanover. Loving aunt of Allison, Lauren, Jonathan, Gregory, Janet, and Carlos. Janis is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and dear friends. At the request of the family, funeral services are private. For those who wish, donations in Janis memory may be made to the charity of your choice
. The Behning family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff members at South Shore Hospital, Brigham and Womens Hospital, and Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Janis. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
or call 617-472-6344.