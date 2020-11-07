Jay A. Sullivan of Hull, died peacefully at his home on November 4, 2020. He was the husband of Josephine Ventresca Sullivan, father of Michael A., Katy, and Sheila Sullivan; brother of Barry Sullivan of Danbury, New Hampshire and the late Neil Sullivan of Bettendorf, Iowa; and was the proud grandfather of Colin, Riane and Liam Sullivan. He was born in Winthrop, to John E. Sullivan and Marie (Abely) Sullivan and was stepson of Gwendolyn Sullivan. Jay attended school in Winthrop as a child, and Bridgeton Academy in Maine as a young adult. Jay's talent as an artist was evident when very young and continued throughout adulthood, ranging from graphic design and illustration to fine marine landscape painting. After marriage and while raising a growing family, he attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston while working the night-shift in the advertising department of the old Boston Record/Sunday Advertiser as well as at various Boston advertising agencies. His forty-plus year career in newspaper advertising art ended when he retired from The Boston Herald in 2002. Jay loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his young family in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, traveling the coast of Maine, all animals large and small; his spectacular Christmas trees decorated with prized ornaments hand-picked by him, photography, sunsets and surf in Hull, greeting the Tall Ships with his family on his Grady White in Boston Harbor for the nation's 1976 bicentennial. From Winthrop to Boston to Hull, he was never far from the imagery of the sea. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jay's name to the Norwell VNA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A private family service is planned for a later date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
.