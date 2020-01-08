|
Jay E. Hendrix, 61, of Pembroke, passed away on December 31, 2019. Born March 2, 1958, in Brockton, he grew up in Whitman. He was the son of the late Lester and Shirley (Rice) Hendrix. Jay was a tractor trailer driver for many years, Teamster Local 25 Boston, and was employed by Manfi Leasing driving for Stop and Shop. He loved cars, motorcycles, and watching NASCAR. Most of all, Jay loved day trips and cruises with his family and friends. Jay was known by family and friends for giving the best hugs. Jay was the beloved husband of Karen (Kelliher) Hendrix; devoted father of Katherine Hendrix and her significant other Derek Smith, and Victoria Hendrix; dear brother of Roger and his wife Jennie of Halifax, Duane and his wife Kathleen of Bridgton, ME, and Douglas and his wife Elaine of Plymouth. Jay also leaves many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and his best friend Scott Johnson and neighbors, Roger and Rose Barry. Jay will be dearly missed by his family and by all that loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him. Visitation will be in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Saturday, January 11, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. All other services will be private. For directions and to sign Jay's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 8, 2020