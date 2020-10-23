Jean A. (MacDougall) Chinzi of Braintree, passed away at home October 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old. Jean was born in Quincy, daughter of the late Alice E. (Nightengale) and Malcolm A. MacDougall. She made her home in Braintree the past 63 years. Jean graduated from North Quincy High, Class of 1950, and married her high school sweetheart, Lou in 1955. She worked at Boston Gear Works in Quincy for a period of time, stopping to raise her four children. She did bookkeeping at home, for her late husband's hair salon, Louis of Boston. Jean was a volunteer at South Shore Hospital. She was a member of the Braintree Gardner's Guild and Braintree Council on Aging. She was an avid reader and writer. She enjoyed traveling the world, but her favorite destination besides Braintree, was her Cape house on Mashnee Island in Bourne. Jean's greatest love was her friends and family. Her great grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Wife of the late Louis C. Chinzi. Devoted mother of Charles M. Chinzi of CT and his wife Peggy, Marilou J. Moore of Braintree, formerly of Weymouth and her husband Bill, Joanna A. Osentowski and her husband Ron of OK and Jean L. Rocco of NH. Sister of the late Malcolm MacDougall, Howard MacDougall, Stanley MacDougall, Dorothy MacDougall and Evelyn MacDougall. She is also survived by her loving nephews, nieces and dear friends. Loving grandmother of William C. Moore, Jr. and his wife, Eileen, Kristin L. Frey and her husband, John, Andrew, Christina and Anthony Rocco, Bianca and Jace Chinzi, Cassaundra and Christina Carden. Great-grandmother of Kyle, Kinley, Boden, Brady, Crew and Keira. Jean will be missed by all who's lives she touched. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be held Monday, October 26, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the McDonald/ Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A private funeral home service will be held Monday at noon and a private burial will take place following the service at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jean can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
