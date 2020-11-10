1/
Jean A. Downey
Jean A. (Ravida) Downey, of Weymouth, passed away on November 7, 2020, after courageously battling a chronic illness. She grew up in Dorchester and moved to Weymouth many years ago. Jean worked as a bakery supervisor, in a clothing warehouse and a mailing plant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the anchor of her family and life will be hard without her in it. She will remain in her family's hearts forever. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard F. Downey of Weymouth. Devoted mother of Annmarie Callahan and her husband James of Weymouth, Richard Downey, Jr. and his wife Renee of Abington, Kevin Downey of Weymouth and William Downey and his wife Kerri of Weymouth. She received overwhelming joy and love, which she returned, from her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Dominic and Isabel Ravida. Loving sister of the late Phillip, Dominic, Jr. and Paul Ravida, Diane Richardson and Donna McDonough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Thursday at 9 a.m., in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). A funeral Mass will follow in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mount Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Jean's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - North Weymouth
40 Sea Street
Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
