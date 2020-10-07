Jean Ann (Maccaferri) Freyermuth, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Joseph Freyermuth. She was the cherished mother of Richard Freyermuth and his wife Virginia of Maine, Sharon Ruxton and her husband James of Plympton and Patricia A. Stasinos and her husband Paul of Plymouth. She was the Nonnie of Jeffrey C. Freyermuth of Plymouth, Julie Steines and her husband Mark of California, Matthew Ruxton and his wife Gina of Northborough, Kelly MacDonald and her husband Scott of Weymouth, Haley Stasinos of Boston, Sara Safaie and her husband Farid of Weymouth and Peter Stasinos of Boston; adored Great-Nonnie of Ryan and Evan MacDonald, Zachary and Nicholas Ruxton, Parker Rose Steines and River Safaie. She was the loving sister of the late Charles, Edward Sr., John and Harold Maccaferri. Jean was born April 2, 1926, in Plymouth, to Achille and Mary (Tedeschi) Maccaferri. She attended Plymouth schools and in 1946 graduated from Katherine Dell School of Business in Boston. She went on to become a second-generation owner of Puritan Clothing Company of Plymouth, Inc. She worked her entire career in the family business. She enjoyed attending painting classes and was an avid gardener, daisies being her favorite flower. Jean and her beloved husband Fred of 69 years traveled extensively throughout United States and Europe. Italy being her most frequent European destination. She was a member of St. Peter's Women's League and a faithful communicant of Saint Peter's Parish. Being a wife, mom, Nonnie and great-Nonnie was her greatest joy. Always showing unconditional love with everyone who knew her. Many thanks to Queen Anne for their exceptional care during mom's 3 month stay. Her family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Geoff Stewart, Eli Meyer and all the Newfield staff for their compassionate and loving care for these last three years. The Freyermuth family are forever grateful. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth (Downtown). A funeral Mass will follow, at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth. Jean's family, with regard for the health and welfare of all in this time of COVID-19, respects that many can only be with them in spirit at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name may be made to Newfield House Scholarship Fund, 19 Newfield Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-7633. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.