Jean Alice Chase Jones passed away October 5, 2019. Jean was born October 29, 1925, to Louis and Edith (Fuller) Chase. As a child she camped and sailed with her dad and made him drag her out from under a bed to cut her hair. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School and a member of the Rifle Club. She met her husband, Charles Dana Jones, while serving at a USO event. They raised three sons, Dana Charles Jones, David Edmund Jones, and Donald Louis Jones. She worked at Quincy City Hospital as a lab technician. With her curious and scientific mind, she was constantly learning; capable of making a cabinet and rebuilding a carburetor. As a lifelong member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church, she and her husband received the Churchmanship Award for exemplary leadership, a trait she exhibited as a camp counselor at the historic Geneva Point Center on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was passionate and knowledgeable about all things plant and garden-related, keeping meticulous records and always seeking to improve. Friends would often bring sickly plants to "Jungle Jean" and she would skillfully restore them to health. Her stewardship of the plant table at the annual church fair was well-known. She enjoyed camping with her family during the summer on Curlew Pond in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth. Jean and her husband participated in the Senior Olympics in Quincy for many years. She had five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at the Quincy Point Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the church.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2019