Jean Adele (Gleason) Walkins, 92, of Whitman passed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in St. Joseph Manor after a courageous battle with Covid 19. Jean was born July 9, 1927, in Hyde Park, to Richard and Bertha Gleason, where she resided along with her sisters Gloria Kobs, Bertha Boyd, Lorraine Flynn and Maureen Carr. Jean graduated from Hyde Park High with high honors and the Stratford Secretarial School in 1945. She went onto work at Liberty Mutual in Boston. Married in 1953 to the late Edward J. Walkins, they moved to South Weymouth in 1959 and raised six children. Jean was widowed at the age of 55 and spent many of her years after, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, sponsoring children in poverty and working at the Weymouth Naval Airbase Daycare, where she especially enjoyed caring for the infants. Jean was a fierce competitor in sports and academics. She loved to ice skate, swim, dance and was an ace bowler. Jean was masterful in all trivia. She cheered for the Patriots and Tiger Woods. An avid movie fan, she knew countless facts about the stars from her day. Jean was a fashionista and there was not a day she was not dressed beautifully with matching jewelry, painted nails and perfectly styled hair. She was a lifelong democrat, who remained curious and informed. Jean is survived by her beloved children, Josephine Mulcahy and her husband James of Plympton, Edward Walkins and his wife Linda of Quincy, Jon Walkins and his wife Sandra of Mansfield, Paul Walkins and his wife Loide of Whitman, Judith (Walkins) Doerr of Kingston and Robert Walkins and his late wife Denise of Whitman. She was the devoted grandmother of James, Erin, Ryan, Aaron, Tashawnie, Jonathan, Mark, Kristina, Patrick, Sara, Timothy, Jacob and Melissa and great grandmother to Jack, Mia, Finn, Gabriel, Ryan, Piper and Hazel. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to the NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. For online condolences, please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020