Jean B. (Power) Boyle, of Braintree passed away June 19, 2020. Wife of the late Peter Boyle. Loving mother of Robert Boyle and his wife Debra Kuczynski of Atkinson, N.H. and Karen Boyle of Braintree. Dear grandmother of Keegan and the late Shane. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Boyle received her Registered Nurse license from St. Clare's Mercy Hospital in Newfoundland, Canada and her Bachelors Degree from Emmanuel College, Boston. She worked for many years at the former Mass. Respiratory Hospital in Braintree. She was a member of St. Clare's parish and was a Eucharistic minister. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree Highlands. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to COVID 19 seating is limited, social distancing and a face covering are required. Visiting hours are omitted and burial will be private. The Boyle family is grateful for your kindness at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., (Rte. 37) Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 22, 2020.
