Jean Beverly (Osborn) Smith, of Hingham, died December 28, 2019. Jean had a long successful career as a registered nurse, retiring from Quincy City Hospital. She continued nursing part time to help cancer patients through their treatment. She had a love of flowers and dogs and was fiercely devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Smith. Devoted mother of Deborah Choueke and her husband Ary of Miami Beach, Fla., Cynthia Monsey and her husband John of St. Louis, Mo. and Susan Yeager and her husband Stephen of Hanson. Loving sister of Gail Newcomb of Pembroke and Judith McNulty of Hanover. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Rose Court Garden Room at Linden Ponds, 400 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham MA 02043. Burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Linden Ponds Legacy Club, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019