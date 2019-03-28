|
|
Jean C. Eldridge, 86 years old, formerly of Weymouth, Mass., passed recently in Brandon, Fla., on March 19, 2019. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Katherine Cloughtery, her sister, Joan Gozzo (Sam), and brother, Joseph Cloughtery (Pat), Jean's husband, Charles O. Eldridge, and son, William A. Eldridge. She is survived by her sister, Mary Fogarty of Weymouth, Mass.; a son, John Eldridge and his wife Lynnel of Plymouth, Mass.; a daughter, Carol Nelson and her husband Michael, and their sons, David and Scott of Brandon, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Donna Eldridge of Braintree, Mass.; and grandchildren, Patrick and Erin Eldridge of New York State; and a great-grandson, Jayden Shearing; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, she attended Dorchester School for Girls and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Bridgewater State University. After teaching in the Rockland School system for 22 years, she started a second career with "The Talbots" located in Hingham, Mass. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Saint Francis Xavier Parish, located on 234 Pleasant Street in South Weymouth, Mass. At a later date, a separate graveside service will be held at Oakland Grove Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Cystic Fibrosis or Tubular Sclerosis Research organizations.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019