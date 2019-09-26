|
Jean (Butterfield) Condito, 88, of Whitman, formerly of Hingham and Dennis, passed away on September 20, 2019 She was the beloved wife of the late Francis T. Condito. She is survived by her son, Michael Condito of Hingham; her sister, Linda Novello of Medway; her granddaughters, Christina Condito of Carver, Amanda Hiles of Middleboro; her grandchildren, Joseph Ellis, Preston Brody, Logan and Mia Hiles. She was the mother of the late Francis Condito, sister of the late Diana Flecher. Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Monday, September 30, at 12 p.m. in Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019