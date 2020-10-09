Jean E. Capaccioli, age 89, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Sept 30, 2020. Born in Bangor, Maine, to the late Sigrid Rundstrom and Clyde Gower, she moved to Braintree at age 6, and had resided in Kingston since 2010. Previously, she lived in Norwell and Hanover. She was a loving mother to Cheryl Rosebach of Abington, the late Steven Capaccioli, daughter-in-law Sara of Hanson, David Capaccioli and wife Karen of Plympton, Robert Capaccioli and wife Sharlene of Halifax. Grandmother to Katie (Greg) Weeks, Eric Rosebach, Sarah (Chris) Ranahan, Meaghan (Joshua) Cogswell, Kirstin (Chris) Collins, Craig Capaccioli, and Dylan Capaccioli. Great-grandmother to Colin, Owen, Ryan, Isla, and Grant. Interment at United Church of Christ Memorial Garden, Norwell. Services to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, bidplymouth.org
, or United Church of Christ, uccnorwell.org
. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.