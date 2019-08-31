Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Kent Obituary
Jean E. (Scanlan) Kent, age 86, entered into eternal life on August 29, 2019. Jean was raised and lived in Dorchester most of her life and later moved to Scituate and then Weymouth. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Boston and at the Brockton Veteran's Administration Hospital, retiring from the VA after many years of service. She was the devoted mother of Anne-Marie McLaughlin and her husband Patrick of Braintree; loving aunt to Christine Gomez and Richard Scanlan; loving grandmother to Peter McLaughlin; sister of the late Francis Scanlan Jr. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Tuesday, September 3, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions and messages, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now