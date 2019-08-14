Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Braintree Cemetery
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean F. Daly


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean F. Daly Obituary
Jean F. "Jeanie" Daly, of Braintree passed away Aug. 9, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 71. She was born in Boston and raised in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Daly and Mary (McConville) Daly. She was a longtime employee of Johnson and Johnson, retiring in 2013. She loved to play bingo with friends and spending time at her home in Arizona. Devoted sister to the late Arlyne Kovar of Scotsdale, AZ. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Daly and his wife Joyce of East Bridgewater and Wayne Daly and his wife Paula of Peoria, AZ, and her lifelong friend Debra Moffet of Braintree. She is rememberedby many nieces and nephews. Friends and familyare respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, August 15, from 4-8 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home immediately followed by a burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peck Funeral Homes
Download Now