Jean F. "Jeanie" Daly, of Braintree passed away Aug. 9, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 71. She was born in Boston and raised in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Daly and Mary (McConville) Daly. She was a longtime employee of Johnson and Johnson, retiring in 2013. She loved to play bingo with friends and spending time at her home in Arizona. Devoted sister to the late Arlyne Kovar of Scotsdale, AZ. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Daly and his wife Joyce of East Bridgewater and Wayne Daly and his wife Paula of Peoria, AZ, and her lifelong friend Debra Moffet of Braintree. She is rememberedby many nieces and nephews. Friends and familyare respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, August 15, from 4-8 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home immediately followed by a burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019