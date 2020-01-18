Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
44 School St.
Quincy., MA
Jean F. Grayken Obituary
Jean F. Grayken of Quincy passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at age 68. Raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy, she lived in Quincy since 1969 and worked for several telephone answering services on the South Shore and as a nurse's aide. Jean was the devoted daughter of the late John F. Grayken and Clare E. (Foye) Grayken, who was in her loving care for many years. The dear sister of Margaret Mary Grayken of Boston, she was the loving and devoted friend of James I. Boyd of Quincy for 34 years; and is also survived by many cousins. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, January 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020
