Jean Kenneally
Jean Work Kenneally of Doylestown, Pa. At Life Care Center, Scituate. Age 100 of natural causes. Survived by daughter Judy Ermigiotti of Telford Pa., son Tim Smith and his wife Lisa Cronin Smith of Scituate, grandchildren Mark Ermigiotti of Doylestown Pa, Mike Ermigiotti and his wife Susan of Doylestown Pa., Pete Smith and his wife Provan of Hanover, Ma, Anna Smith of Charlestown Ma., and great grandchildren Max, Reid, Cassidy, Julio, Caleb and Lydia. Celebration of Life and Interment at a later date in Doylestown Pa. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for the excellent care given to Jean over the past 5 years. Donations in her memory can be made to Life Care Center of South Shore Resident Council Fund, 309 Driftway, Scituate Ma 02066.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
