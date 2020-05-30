Jean L. Frazier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Laurel Frazier of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at the Harbor House in Hingham on May 23, 2020, due to complications associated with Covid-19. It was her 92nd birthday. She was married for 65 years to the late Herbert Edward Frazier. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Weymouth, serving on the church counsel and singing in the choir. Jean is survived by her brother, John Bradbury of Quincy; her four children, David and wife Laura Frazier, Kathy Frazier, Ruth Carson and longtime partner Tim Tatlock, and Mary Frazier-Crowley and husband Jim; grandchildren, Laura and Lisa Carson, David Frazier Jr., Harry and Michael DuBois, and Eric Spong; and great-granddaughter, Lorraine Carson Rampersad. No arrangements have been made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved