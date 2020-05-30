Jean Laurel Frazier of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at the Harbor House in Hingham on May 23, 2020, due to complications associated with Covid-19. It was her 92nd birthday. She was married for 65 years to the late Herbert Edward Frazier. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Weymouth, serving on the church counsel and singing in the choir. Jean is survived by her brother, John Bradbury of Quincy; her four children, David and wife Laura Frazier, Kathy Frazier, Ruth Carson and longtime partner Tim Tatlock, and Mary Frazier-Crowley and husband Jim; grandchildren, Laura and Lisa Carson, David Frazier Jr., Harry and Michael DuBois, and Eric Spong; and great-granddaughter, Lorraine Carson Rampersad. No arrangements have been made.



