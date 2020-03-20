|
Jean L. Lewis, 95, of Quincy passed away March 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Michael J. Lewis; devoted mother of John Jones of Maine and the late Diana Fleming; grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Due to current health conditions, services will be private. Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020