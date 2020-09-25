1/1
Jean M. Mara
Jean M. Mara, of Milton, formerly of Quincy, daughter of the late John and Marie Mara, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on September 21, 2020. Jean is survived by her extended family, Ann Louise and Dan Sullivan, their children and grandchildren as well as her St. Agatha Community family, Holy Cross Retreat House family, E.C. Week family and anyone who was blessed enough to call her a friend. Jean was an active member of the St. Agatha Parish community as she was a teacher at St. Agatha School for 37 years starting in 1980. One of her many joys during her teaching career was accompanying the 8th grade class on the yearly trip to Washington D.C. Many will tell you that Jean was far more than a teacher at St. Agatha School. She was a role model, mentor, friend, and advocate which was evident at the school wide event "Mara Strong Day" where she was honored by past and present students, teacher, and families when she was first diagnosed with cancer. Additionally, she was a member of the RCIA program welcoming new members into our faith community. Jean spent many hours volunteering her time and sharing her faith in multiple communities including My Brother's Keeper, the Holy Cross Retreat House, and Camp Fatima's E.C. Week where she served as relief counselor to individuals with special needs for over 20 years. To know Jean was to have a faithful friend, quick with a joke and a kind word. Her contagious laugh could fill a room and warm your heart. She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Monday, September 28, at 10:30 am. (Covid restrictions in place - limited seating, masks must be worn, please follow instruction of funeral home staff). If you would like to view the Mass, it will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/461017529. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Sunday 2-6 p.m. Donations may be made in Jeans memory to: Friends of Fatima, EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837 / Ecweek.org or to: Holy Cross Retreat House, 490 Washington St., North Easton MA 02356, www.retreathouse.org/in-honor-of. To send a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
