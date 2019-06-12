Home

Services
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Rockland, MA
View Map
Jean Nawoichik Obituary
Jean (Fava) Nawoichik of Dorchester died June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Nawoichick; loving mother of Stephen M. Nawoichick and his wife the late Shirley (McEvoy) of Rockland; grandmother of Kimberley Nawoichick of Kingston, Dawn Goodwin of Plymouth, Christopher Nawoichick of Ramona, Calif., and Adam Nawoichick and his wife Mirian of Marion. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner Rte. 58), Hanson, Friday morning 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Rockland at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 12, 2019
