Jean P. Clark, age 81, of Weymouth passed away on January 9, 2019. Jean was born and raised in Weymouth and was active in the Old South Union Church growing up. She lived in Weymouth until 1959 when she married Fred Clark of Scotland, Conn. She then lived in Connecticut until 1984 when she returned home to Weymouth to live out her remaining years in the same home that she grew up in. Jean was an artist with needle and thread and created an amazing array of rugs, wall hangings, quilts, and stuffed animals. She also possessed the ability to patch and fix just about anything. Over the years, she taught rug hooking including several television appearances, needlepoint, quilting, and many other advanced and intricate sewing techniques. She also loved to paint on fabric including sweatshirts with dogs, cats, horses, dinosaurs, athletes, and landscapes. Countless beautiful creations she gifted upon family and friends and she will be remembered through all the blankets and quilts that get daily use and other things like Christmas decorations that will be used for decades to come. Jean also loved gardening and was always growing a wide variety of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. One of her favorite places was Nantasket Beach where she would frequently go with her mother to go on walks or to watch the storms. Jean is survived by her daughter, Betty Caldwell of Rockhill, S.C.; her son, James Clark of Lake Stevens, Wash.; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Jean was predeceased by her mother, Pearl Dunham, father, George Dunham, and brother Franklin Dunham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth, on Sunday, March 31, from 3-4:15 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 4:15 p.m. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary