1/1
Jean Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Perry (LeVangie), of Norwell passed on September 17th, 2020. Jean Perry was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Perry; her parents, Clifford and Helen LeVangie; her brother Daniel LeVangie; and her two sisters and their spouses (Doris and Richard Linscott and Janet and Fred Mikkola). She is survived by her five children: Joseph and Maria Perry, Janice and Glenn Weissinger, James and Nancy Perry, John and Denise Perry and Jeffrey Perry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean graduated from Braintree High School and was always proud of her time at New England Bell before her marriage to Joseph. She had many other jobs over the years notably Cole School lunch lady and Caldors, but her favorite was being a mother. She was very involved with her children's school and after school activities. Jean was a lifelong Red Sox fan and was thrilled to see them finally win the World Series. After her children were grown she would travel around the country to visit with them always stopping to get some earrings which she would share with her granddaughters. Sadly, she slowly declined with dementia at the end of her life and was reluctantly placed in Southwood, where she was well cared for during her final years. She passed peacefully and is now with her Joe. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the Alzheimer's Association of Massachusetts/New Hampshire. Services: a viewing will be at Peck Funeral Home in Braintree, on Friday, September 25, 2020, between 9:00 and 11:00, with funeral services at 11:00. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people are allowed in the room at one time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved