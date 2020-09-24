Jean Perry (LeVangie), of Norwell passed on September 17th, 2020. Jean Perry was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Perry; her parents, Clifford and Helen LeVangie; her brother Daniel LeVangie; and her two sisters and their spouses (Doris and Richard Linscott and Janet and Fred Mikkola). She is survived by her five children: Joseph and Maria Perry, Janice and Glenn Weissinger, James and Nancy Perry, John and Denise Perry and Jeffrey Perry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean graduated from Braintree High School and was always proud of her time at New England Bell before her marriage to Joseph. She had many other jobs over the years notably Cole School lunch lady and Caldors, but her favorite was being a mother. She was very involved with her children's school and after school activities. Jean was a lifelong Red Sox fan and was thrilled to see them finally win the World Series. After her children were grown she would travel around the country to visit with them always stopping to get some earrings which she would share with her granddaughters. Sadly, she slowly declined with dementia at the end of her life and was reluctantly placed in Southwood, where she was well cared for during her final years. She passed peacefully and is now with her Joe. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the Alzheimer's Association
of Massachusetts/New Hampshire. Services: a viewing will be at Peck Funeral Home in Braintree, on Friday, September 25, 2020, between 9:00 and 11:00, with funeral services at 11:00. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people are allowed in the room at one time.