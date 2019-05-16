Jeane I. Frazier (Maraget), age 86, of Middleboro and formerly of Abington, passed away on Mothers Day, May 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jeane was born and raised in Weymouth where she met her late husband Francis "Butch" Frazier. Jeane and Butch were married in 1952, and raised a family in Weymouth where they created many fond memories. Jeane worked as a pharmacy tech at CVS in South Weymouth for many years. They moved to Abington in 1972, where they resided until 2001. They spent their final years at Oak Point in Middleboro. While living at Oak Point Jeane enjoyed playing cards, quilting, and other social events with her many friends. She also enjoyed vacationing in Maine and on the Cape. Spending time with her family, especially her 12 cherished grandchildren, was her favorite pastime. She was the loving mother of Kathleen Harran of Weymouth, Peter Frazier and his wife Susan of East Bridgewater, Marie Nee and her husband Michael of Melrose, Joseph Frazier and his wife Catherine of Bridgewater, and the late Jeanne Frazier and Gerald Frazier. Jeane was also the cherished grandmother of John, Jeanne, Alison, Cameron, Erin, Michael, Meghan, Nicholas, Sara, Catherine, Emily, and Bridget. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Jeane on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday morning for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In memory of Jeane's daughter, Jeanne, donations may be made to , at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2019