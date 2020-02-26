|
Jeanette R. Keane of Pembroke, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Timothy M Keane, she was the loving mother of Kevin and his wife Patricia of Hanson, Kelly Heath of Pembroke, the late Timothy M. Keane and his surviving wife Tammy of Vermont and the late Sean R. Keane and his surviving wife Christine of Plymouth; daughter of the late Edward and Mabel Ryan; devoted sister of Gerard Ryan; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Robert, Christopher, Joseph, Erin, Bryan, Brian, Seana, Brendan, Shaelen, Conor, Rebecca, Julia, Joshua and Liam. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, a few special cousins and many who called her friend. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she grew up in South Boston, and had lived in Pembroke for the past 53 years. She worked as a bookkeeper and in customer service. An avid reader, mostly mysteries, she could often be found at the Pembroke Public Library. Jeanette was an active member of the Pembroke Youth Hockey Boosters for many years. She enjoyed camping with family and friends and traveling with the hockey exchange groups. She and Tim enjoyed traveling with friends to places like North Conway, N.H., and Naples, Fla. In more recent years, she enjoyed the family trips to Disney, the White Mountains and New York City. She also enjoyed her trips to Vermont to visit her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law. Jeanette was a loving, kind and gentle woman who endured many challenges and illnesses in her lifetime. She is at peace now in the arms of "her Timmy". Visiting hours will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home 2 Maquan Street, corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Friday, February 28, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Rte. 14, Hanson, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at the Pembroke Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061. For directions and an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020