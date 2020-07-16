Jeanne A. (Simpson) (Mullaney) Bersani, age 63, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of E. Milton and Quincy, Mass., passed away peacefully, at home with her husband by her side on July 13, 2020. Jeanne was born in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Louise Simpson. Jeanne worked for National Fire Protection Association and AVIVA Life Insurance while raising her two sons Daniel and Michael. Jeanne prided herself on her unwavering commitment to her family and always going above and beyond to help others. Jeanne was a positive person and her positivity effected and impacted all those who were blessed enough to cross her path. Jeanne always loved watching the Patriots, being by the ocean, and dining at local seafood restaurants in Essex, Gloucester and Cape Cod, Mass. She always looked forward to vacations in Aruba and Florida. Jeanne and her husband moved to Florida where she enjoyed gardening, golf cart rides, spending time with her wonderful friends by the pool, and being a social butterfly. She will always be remembered as being an amazing mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Jeanne is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Bersani, her two sons, Dan Simpson of Chicopee, Mass., and Michael Mullaney of East Bridgewater, Mass.; siblings, Barbara Rathbun of Pittsfield, Mass., Bob Simpson of Quincy, Mass.; and her cherished grandchildren, Michael Jr., Reese, Olive, Maeve, Violet, and Hazel; dear friend of Kathy Clougherty and Susan Genduso. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TJO Foundation for Animals, www.tjofoundation.org
.