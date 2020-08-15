1/1
Jeanne C. Tansey
Jeanne C. (Conway) Tansey, age 91, of Scituate, formerly of Mission Hill, Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Tansey. Loving mother of Paul G. Tansey of Cohasset, Judy E. Carroll and her husband Richard Carroll of Scituate, Colette M. Tansey and Lisa Vaillancourt of Scituate, and the late John B. Tansey and his surviving spouse, Anne Tansey of Asheville, NC. Loving and proud Nana of Garrett Tansey, Catherine Tansey and her fiance Justin Smith, Emily Chamas and her husband Ben Chamas, Margaret Tansey, Brian Carroll and his wife Christiane Carroll, Bernie Carroll and his fiance Danielle MacDonald, Molly Carroll, Rebecca Carroll, and two great grandchildren Ava and Jackson. Sister of the late Bob, Buddy, and Claire Conway. Jeanne was raised in her beloved Mission Hill, where she met and married her childhood sweetheart, Bernie. Together, they moved to Strawberry Lane in Scituate and created a loving and nurturing home to raise their four children. Jeanne will be remembered for her kind heart, devotion to family, and her fun-loving spirit that always brought a smile to those around her. Nanas greatest joys were the happy times she spent enjoying holidays, game nights, Sunday dinners, family celebrations, and appetizers around the lazy Susan with her family, who loved her dearly. Her values and loving spirit will live on through her family for years to come. A private Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Saturday, 10am, August 22, 2020. Interment following the Mass at Cudworth Cemetery in Scituate. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when all can gather to celebrate Jeannes life. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jeanne may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, or to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. To share a remembrance or words of comfort, please visit Jeannes tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 781.383.0200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity
AUG
22
Interment
Cudworth Cemetery
