Jeanne (Baseler) Connolly, age 51, of Weymouth passed away July 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born, raised, and educated in Weymouth, where she met her husband John. After high school Jeanne worked towards being a certified veterinary technician. This coupled with her love for animals allowed her to thoroughly enjoy her 30 years working in the field. Jeanne and John were married in 1989 and started a family in Weymouth where they have resided ever since. Throughout the years, Jeanne enjoyed traveling with her family to beaches in Florida and the Caribbean, and cultivated many memories during family trips to Maine. She enjoyed reading, her dogs, and drawing but what Jeanne enjoyed most was being with her children and grandchildren. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, John Connolly of Weymouth; her loving children, Daniel Connolly and his wife Katherine of Athol, Fallon Connolly and her fiance Steven of Whitman, Jack Connolly of Weymouth; and her cherished grandchildren, Ember and Elaric. Jeanne was also the daughter of Bob Baseler of Maine and Marilyn Baseler of Connecticut; sister of Anne Baseler and Richard Baseler; and beloved daughter-in-law of Andrew Connolly and Mary Connolly of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the memorial visitation for Jeanne on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019