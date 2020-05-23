|
Jeanne K. (Klein) McDonough, of Marshfield, died peacefully on May 17, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the loving mother of Jeanne Marie McDonough-Jarvis and her husband William, Laura M. Higgins and her husband William, Cheryl A. Mechan and her husband Steven, and Pamela J. McGrath and the late Sean, all of Marshfield; cherished grandmother of Kaileigh, Brianna and Liam Jarvis, Joseph and Eric Higgins, Paige and Danielle Mechan, and Cassandra and Holly McGrath; former spouse of the late John I. McDonough; sister to the late Paul Buddy Klein, the late Marilyn Klein-Thomas, and the late Maureen K. Veduccio. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Jeanne was born in Boston and graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School. She attended State Teachers College at Boston for one year. Jeanne married John at St. Brendans Church in Neponset and soon after started a family in Dorchester. She moved her family to Braintree in 1971 and then moved to Marshfield in 1999 to be closer to her grandchildren. Jeanne enjoyed bowling, dancing and was a big Elvis fan, visiting Graceland in 1997. Other hobbies included shopping, playing mini-golf on vacation, and eating out with family. She spent her spare time reading books, completing word searches, and playing solitaire at the kitchen table. She was very passionate about animals, especially her cat, Annie, and her German Shepard, Mack. Jeanne also loved visiting the many farm animals some of her daughters and grandchildren had, including horses, goats, and cows. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was constantly chauffeuring them to and from school, sports, and work. Conversations in the car were how she stayed connected with the kids. Sewing was another passion of hers. She made blankets by hand for each grandchild and taught some of her granddaughters how to sew. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Christine's Parish Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Friends of Marshfield Animal Shelter, by mail to P.O. Box 52, Marshfield MA 02050 or online at friendsofmarshfieldanimalshelter.org. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020