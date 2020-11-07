1/1
Jeanne M. Desroches
Jeanne M. (Couillard) Desroches of Plymouth, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, from a sudden illness. Daughter of the late Charles E. Couillard Jr. and Vera M. (Foster). Beloved wife of Richard Desroches of Plymouth. Devoted mother of Dawn McLaughlin and her husband David of Abington, Gene Daly of Quincy, Michelle Gannon of Halifax, and Dennis Desroches and his wife Stacey of Middleboro. Loving grandmother of Rosemary and Molly McLaughlin, Cameron Gannon, and Taylor and Troy Desroches. Jeanne was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School. She earned a certificate in Cardiac Sonography from Northeastern University. Jeanne loved to travel. She was a great cook, had an abundant love of all animals and enjoyed many hours gardening. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and was most happy when spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 10, from 5-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Services Wednesday, November 11, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home with a funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
11
Service
09:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
