1/1
Jeanne M. McLaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. McLaughlin, age 60, of Saco, Maine, formerly of Quincy, Mass., passed away September 12, 2020. Jeanne was born in Boston, to the late John F. McLaughlin and Barbara J. McLaughlin. Growing up in Squantum, Jeanne never lost her love for living near the ocean. Jeanne greatly enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her beloved dogs. An avid animal lover, it was fitting that the work she was doing as part of a team at IDEXX contributed to the health and well-being of millions of dogs and cats. Survived by daughter, Cassie Petersen, and siblings, Joan McLaughlin, Paul McLaughlin, and John McLaughlin Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Paul, Michael, Ava, and Jessie, grandson, Riley, and her most loved dogs, Ollie and Penny. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Thursday September 17 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Wednesday 4-6 p.m. Interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. To send the McLaughlin family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved