Jeanne O. Dumas (nee Walsh), 87, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Jeanne survived her husband, Maurice R. Dumas, of 62 years. She was a loving and proud mother of six children, Marie (John Felicetti) of New Rochelle, N.Y., Steven (Carol) of Quincy, Amy of Bridgewater, Jennifer of Assonet, Janine (Paul) Donovan of Falmouth and John (Jennifer) of Brockton. She will be fondly remembered by her 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Michelle, Amanda, Evan, Jakob, Jack, Julianna and Max. Jeanne will be missed by Andre and Sandra Dumas of Ballston Spa and Eileen Dumas of Glennville, N.Y., and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born March 13, 1932, in South Boston, she was the daughter of John J. Walsh and Jeanne (Wauters) Walsh. Jeannes hospitality was legendary. She was happiest when her home was filled with family and friends and she was acting as tour guide to the cities and sites she loved. She worked for over a decade as a Park Ranger/interpreter with the National Park Service in the Boston area. Jeanne loved to read, always won at cards, and enjoyed a lucky day at the casino. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. (Route 28), Bourne. Services on Monday, May 13, at noon at the funeral home followed by a burial service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne. Reception following at Brookside Club, Bourne. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Crystal Springs Home, Attn. Lucy Pacheco, PO Box 372, Assonet, MA 02702. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2019