Jeanne Teresa (Grant) Clancy, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019, in Dennis. On April 21, 1958, Jeanne, daughter of the late Mearl R. Grant and Clare (Keeley) Grant, was born in Boston. Along with her three sisters, Jeanne grew up in the town of Randolph. After starting a family of her own, she moved to Cape Cod and had resided there for the past three decades. For years, Jeanne worked with the elderly as an RN at nursing homes. Jeanne enjoyed crafting, the outdoors, and spending time with her children. She spent the last four years adoring her grandson. Jeanne is survived by her former spouse, James F. Clancy; her son, Rory Grant; her daughter, Keeley Clancy; her grandson, Boston Cillis; and her sisters, Jerry Richardi, Joyce Grant and Jackie Pomarole. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Our Lady of Victory in Centerville, with a reception to follow. For online condolences, visit www.doanebealames.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 25, 2019