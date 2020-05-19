|
|
Jeannette Ethel Priestley , age 84 years, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on May 7th with family at her side in her Pinehills home. She was born in Plymouth on May 19, 1935, daughter of the late Harrison E. and Ethel F. (Wall) Burt. She grew up in Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth High School Class of 1954. She was the beloved wife of David M. Priestley to whom she was most happily married for almost 63 years. They married on May 11, 1957, and first lived in Woodbury NJ before removing to Medfield MA in 1962, thence to Port Orange FL in 1985 prior to retirement in 1993 and a return to Plymouth in 2003. She is survived by four children, and was the loving mother of Deborah Sarno and her husband James Sr. of Norfolk MA, Jennifer Kuzeja and her husband Thomas of Norfolk MA, James Priestley and his wife Barbara of Plainville MA, and Joseph Priestley of Glastonbury CT. She was predeceased by son Douglas Priestley of Medfield MA. She was the cherished grandmother of James Sarno Jr., Dawn Sarno, Jill Kuzeja, Emily Kuzeja. Victoria Priestley, David Priestley, Kaitlyn Priestley, and Zachery Priestley. She was sister of and predeceased by Barbara Burt of Plymouth, Harrison Burt of Clearwater FL, James Burt of Clearwater FL, and Dorothy Slade of Carver MA. She also leaves several nephews and nieces. She was a wonderful mother and busy homemaker for many years before the enjoyment of a long and happy retirement, She had many interests with genealogy, travel, reading, bird feeding and cooking being extra special to her. She researched her family history for over 35 years with great success. She uncovered many lines of her descent from passengers aboard the Mayflower, and documented with proof over a dozen lineages in support of her membership in the Mayflower Society. She undertook one or more travel excursions every year for the past 30 years, visiting almost every country in North America, South America, and Europe. She did not shy away from senior citizen excitement while on her travels. She took many helicopters to the tops of mountains, landings on glaciers, even down into the Grand Canyon. She took floatplane trips to remote lodges in Alaska to have salmon in the rough with wild bears in attendence. She loved snow and ice, and went to Alaska many times, Greenland several times, and even once to Antartica. She loved to cook and entertain. She amassed a large library of cookbooks along with thousands of recipes clipped from all places. For perhaps 40 years, usually the weekend of Thanksgiving, she would gather her entire family together and supervise the mass production of tortellini. This would be the basis for her menu for every Christmas Eve family event. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of her life and interment of ashes will be held at a later date Online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 19, 2020