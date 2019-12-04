|
Jeannette (Barnes) Sullivan 83, of Quincy, Mass., died December 2, 2019 at home with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late John A. Sullivan and devoted mother of John L. Sullivan of Quincy, Mass. and his wife Sandra Ray. Loving grandmother to Charlotte and Samuel. Sister to Ethel Naddaff of Norton, Mass. and John F. Barnes of Tamworth, N.H. and the late James Barnes and late Marion Weiker from Upton, Mass. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jeannette grew up in Walpole. She graduated in 1954 from a 3 year dressmaking trade course at the Henry O. Peabody school for Girls in Norwood. From there she worked at the famed gowns by Priscilla of Boston making high-end bridal gowns. She also had her own sewing studio where she taught sewing to kids. She later worked for Boston Financial Data Services and retired from DST Output. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeannette's memory to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019