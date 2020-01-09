Home

Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
(781) 843-0890
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
East Weymouth, MA
Jeffery Sardina Obituary
Jeffery Sardina of Weymouth, age 57, passed away suddenly, Dec. 10, 2019, after a long battle with substance abuse. Jeffery was the son of James and Paula (Bean); loving brother of the late James "Jay" II, and Kathleen of Weymouth. He also leaves behind his best friend, Kim Newman, who always stood by him. Jesus watched over Jeff for 57 years until he called him home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday , January 9, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in East Weymouth 9 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 9, 2020
