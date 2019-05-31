|
Jeffrey A. Badger passed peacefully May 6, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice, Palm Harbor, Fla. Jeff had a stroke in 2017, that took his right side and another stroke a few weeks ago. Jeff was the son of Judith LeBaron Badger and the late John A Badger. He leaves behind a brother, Jon and his wife Karen; a son, Sean Libby; a daughter, Reanna; and a daughter, Candace and her husband Jason; and 7 grandchildren. Jeff grew up in Squantum and was educated in Quincy (Mass.) schools. When he was in Jr. high, he was a teacher in the NYPUM program. He taught troubled youths how to ride and repair minibikes. He excelled in autobody. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a great artist. He loved taking old cars and turning them into things of beauty. He loved to go weekend camping with his 3 children. Jeff will be remembered for his crazy sense of humor. He moved to Florida 9 years ago and continued with his autobody. He loved the warm weather, not the snow. A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Ave., Wollaston, Mass., Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. A gathering will follow at the Legion Post, Squantum, at 12:30 p.m. He will be sadly missed.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 31, 2019