1/1
Jeffrey D. Honea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Dean "Chief" Honea, 62, of Hull passed away September 6, 2020, following a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Kendrick-Honea. Father of Shara Etter and companion Shane of CA, Cara Alicea and her husband Luis of NC, Jesse Honea and his fiance Maureen of Weymouth, Alia Schmidt of TN and Brian Goins of Whitman. Grandfather of Danielle, Dannica, Autumn, Kalli, Macayla, Bianca, Jordan, Gabriel, Michael, Noah, Samuel, Gavin and Logan. Brother of Bob Honea and his wife Debbie of TN, Lisa Warnett and her husband Brett of CA, Tammy Eide and her husband Lee of CA. Nephew of Michael Dunkelberger of SD. Jeff is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeff was a welder and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidsons, boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial visitation on Saturday, September 26, at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Local 02045, 2 A Street, Hull. Please observe COVID-19 precautions by wearing facial coverings and observing social distancing practices. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Local 02045
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved