Jeffrey Dean "Chief" Honea, 62, of Hull passed away September 6, 2020, following a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Kendrick-Honea. Father of Shara Etter and companion Shane of CA, Cara Alicea and her husband Luis of NC, Jesse Honea and his fiance Maureen of Weymouth, Alia Schmidt of TN and Brian Goins of Whitman. Grandfather of Danielle, Dannica, Autumn, Kalli, Macayla, Bianca, Jordan, Gabriel, Michael, Noah, Samuel, Gavin and Logan. Brother of Bob Honea and his wife Debbie of TN, Lisa Warnett and her husband Brett of CA, Tammy Eide and her husband Lee of CA. Nephew of Michael Dunkelberger of SD. Jeff is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeff was a welder and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidsons, boating, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial visitation on Saturday, September 26, at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Local 02045, 2 A Street, Hull. Please observe COVID-19 precautions by wearing facial coverings and observing social distancing practices. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com
.