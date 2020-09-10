1/1
Jeffrey D. Nelson
Jeffrey David Nelson died unexpectedly September 4, 2020, at the age of 31, surrounded by his family. Jeff was the beloved son of his father, Andy Nelson and his wife Monica Sullivan of Plymouth, and his mother, Traci Nelson and her fiance Michael Lynch of East Bridgewater. Jeff is also survived by his siblings, Jordyn Nelson of Plymouth, Devin Nelson of Plymouth, and Cassie Emond of Stoughton; his paternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Robin Nelson of Plymouth; his maternal grandparents, David and Roxanne Currier of Halifax; his great-grandmother, Phyllis Byles of Mashpee; the love of his life, Sarah Armstrong of East Falmouth; his uncles and aunts, David and Renee Currier of Kingston, Jeff Currier of Abington, and Greg Nelson of Plymouth; and his niece, Emma Gabriel of Stoughton, whom he adored. Jeff is also survived by many close cousins and friends. Jeff was born in Plymouth, where he was a longtime resident. He most recently resided in East Falmouth. Jeff was a 2007 graduate of Plymouth South High School. He recently found his true passion in helping people battle through addiction and transition into a life of recovery. He worked at Gosnold Cataumet as a lead recovery aide, and had also managed a sober house. He ran recovery meetings and was very involved in helping many people fight the horrible disease of addiction. Jeff's many interests included golfing with Dad, bowling with Mom, traveling with his family, and his special bond with Nana. Jeff was passionate about sports and attended many Boston sporting events. Because he was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, it inspired his sister to attend the University of Alabama. He was a great big brother to Jordyn, Devin and Cassie, and he was an adoring uncle to his niece Emma. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street Plymouth. Visitation will take place, Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Jeff's memory to The Herren Project, www.herrenproject.org.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
