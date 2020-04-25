|
Jeffrey F. OConnell Jr. of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Pembroke and Halifax, MA has unexpectedly passed away on April 17, 2020. He was the loving father of 3 children, Hayley OConnell of Halifax, Timothy OConnell of Pembroke and Meghan OConnell of Halifax. He is survived by his parents Jeffrey and Donna OConnell and Jeanne Bryant of Halifax. Also survived by his brother Bryan Duverger and his wife Alicia and their children Bryan, Ashley and Brayden of Alachula Fl. , a sister Jennifer Mueller and her husband Eric and their children EJ, Madelyn, Lucas and Ella of Carver , a sister Amy Duverger-Bizzoco and her wife Jeanne of Framingham, a sister Jillian Lawn and her husband Mike and their children Sabrina and Brady of Hanson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a graduate of Silver Lake High School Class of 1996. The Services will be private. A celebration of life will held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020