Jeffrey L. O'Reilly, of Hanson, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 66. Jeff was born in Quincy, February 4, 1953, a son of Gloria (Peachey) O'Reilly of Brockton and the late William O'Reilly. He was raised in Rockland where he graduated from high school in 1971. After that he earned his bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in Boston. Until his retirement, he worked as the business development manager for the Parker-Hannifin Company in Waltham and in Ayer. Before his move to Hanson he had lived in Maricopa, Ariz., for several years, where he was a fan of the Cardinals football team and of the Phoenix Suns. A lifelong sports enthusiast, he never lost his love for his hometown teams. He had also lived in Whitman, Waltham and in Pepperell. Jeff enjoyed traveling, listening to music from the seventies and amateur target shooting. He was the husband of the late Erlene (Nangle) O'Reilly who died in May, 2016. Jeff leaves his children, Kristin Bixler (Ricky) of Hanson, Erin O'Reilly of Sharon and Matthew O'Reilly of Kingston; his grandchildren, Jayden and Avery Bixler and Aiden, Tavey and Madison O'Reilly; his brother, Brian O'Reilly of Kingston; his sister, Gayle Lydon of Raynham; his stepson, Eric Frigault of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Jeff's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham, on Wednesday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning when his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019