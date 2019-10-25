|
Jeffrey Livingstone Age 56, of Scituate, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2019. He was a son to the late Don Livingstone and Beverly Livingstone. Beloved father to Kate Elizabeth Livingstone and Stephanie Anne Livingstone. Survived by his former wife, Suzanne Oppenheim- Livingstone. Cherished brother to Jack and his wife Patti Livingstone, Bill and his wife Jean Livingstone, Bob Livingstone and Laurie and her husband John Greenip. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Alec, Kyle, Emily, Sam, Jane, Jack and the late Michael. Jeff lived life large. An extremely generous and loving person, loved the ocean and everything to do with it. Boating was a passion of his as well as being an avid reader and world traveler both professionally and person- ally. He had a very successful career as a salesman, and when he wasnt busy with that, he spent the majority of his time with his daughters traveling and participating in their passion for playing sports. A celebration of life will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 10am from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richard songaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019