Jeffrey (Zdzislaw) Smarzewski , age 96 years, of Manomet, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at is home. He was the husband of the late Anna B. (Chludzinski) Smarzewski, the son of the late Staneislaw "Stanley" and Maria "Mary" (Jablonski) Smaezewski, and brother of the late Mitch Smarzewski. Born and raised in Lviv, Poland, Jeff moved to the United states of America in 1953. He worked as a tool and die maker for General Dynamics for many years. He along with his wife Anna enjoyed auctions, trips to the dog track in Taunton and dining out at local Plymouth restaurants, especially at the former McGrath's on Plymouth's waterfront. Jeff was a gentle soul with a big heart. A beautiful person who lived a colorful life with a zest for learning, helping and causing mischief anyway he could. He was sharp as a tack up to the time of his passing and will be missed by all who loved and cherished him. He was a well-loved personality in the Manomet community. He is survived by his nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held in the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at St. Bonaventures Church in Manomet at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 214, Manomet, MA 02345. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com