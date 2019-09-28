|
Jeffrey W. Connors of Weymouth, formerly of So. Boston, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Seasons Hospice in Milton. He was 57. Born in Boston, he was raised in So. Boston and was the son of the late John and Patricia (Ford) Connors. He was the devoted father of Kristen Connors of Quincy, Taylor Connors of Texas, Chloe Connors of Dorchester and Aidan Connors of Norton; dear brother of James Connors of Weymouth, Joseph Connors and his wife Cheryl of Rockland, Jacqueline Connors of So. Boston, Jay Connors of Texas and the late John Smith. Also survived buy his former wife, Susan Connors of Braintree; his four grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, October 1, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeffrey may be sent to the Gavin Foundation by visiting www.gavinfoundation.org/donate. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019