Jeffrey Wayne Garland passed away on July 31, 2020 at his home in East Bridgewater. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Phyllis (Goodfellow) Garland. Jeff was filled with love in his last days, surrounded by his wife, MaryAnn (Joyce) Garland, his large family and many friends. Jeff was always excited to tell you stories about growing up with his brother, Steve, and sister, Claudia, in Detroit and Connecticut. In high school he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. Later, he answered the call of duty by voluntarily enlisting and proudly serving in the United States Air Force as an ordnance technician during two tours of the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Jeff settled in Norwell and raised two children, Kim and Scott. He enjoyed his work as a power technician and member of IBEW 2222 for Verizon for many years. The greatest years of his life were after he met his wife, MaryAnn. He and MaryAnn both brought out the best in each other and enjoyed many adventures over their years together. Jeff had many interests. He loved the company of others and appreciated spending time with his friends over dinner. He loved sharing his extensive knowledge of airplanes and always sought out a good air show. Jeff logged many miles on his bike and often embraced the challenge of long, scenic cycles up to one hundred miles. In recent years, he and MaryAnn went on extended vacations to New Hampshire, Florida, and Aruba and explored numerous national parks. Jeff was a very loyal family man. For the last twenty years Jeff fostered his blended family with his generosity, his fun-loving spirit, and his desire to bring people together. Eight of his grandchildren played ice hockey, and he travelled many miles through any weather to watch countless games. At home, Nunna and Papas basement was the gathering spot for countless floor hockey and Jenga games. Jeff is survived by his wife MaryAnn and many family and friends. He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Steven and Helga Garland, and by his sister, Claudia Garland, and her late husband Elliot Goldberg. Jeff will live in the hearts of his children Scott and Shastin Garland, Kim and David Provencher, Nanci and Mike Munro, and Dan and Jamie Anderson. He will forever be loved by his grandchildren Ben and Reid Garland, Sean, Dan and May Munro, Thomas, Christopher and Evan Anderson, and Sydney and Noah Provencher. His memory will live on in the hearts of his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends. He will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Wednesday Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. Interment at a later date at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
.