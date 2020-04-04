|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Wigmore, 59, of Pembroke, Mass., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jeff was born on January 13, 1961 to the late Daniel E. Wigmore and Mary J. (Cook) Wigmore of Hingham, Mass. He grew up in Hingham and was a graduate of the Hingham High School class of 1979. He moved to Pembroke in 1988 and was currently employed as Vice President of Operations for Amex Inc. He is survived by the love of his life, Beth Murphy, his sons, Jeffrey Wigmore and his other half Marianne Carow, Joshua Wigmore and his other half Matthew Merrifield, his grandchildren Allison and Daniel Wigmore, his brother Daniel and sisters, Deborah and Nancy. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and many beloved family, friends and coworkers. Jeff was an avid hunter, lover of Maine, outdoorsman, and loved spending time with his family and friends over a nice home cooked meal. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's name to: Center for Wildlife www.thecenterforwildlife.org. For an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020